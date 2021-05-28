Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0463

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $395,330.53 and approximately $430.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00081596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.84 or 0.00921989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.77 or 0.09389539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091206 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

SWT is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

