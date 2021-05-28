Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWMAY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,597. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.