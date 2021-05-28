Swingby Achieves Market Cap of $31.06 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $31.06 million and approximately $790,139.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002537 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00321127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005013 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,309,410 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

