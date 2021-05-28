Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 905,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $57,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

