Swiss National Bank Has $58.91 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $58,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13,012.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 191,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $218.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

