Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNDX. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

