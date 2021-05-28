Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.34. 805,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $175.23 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.82.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

