Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-$4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.750-1.800 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.82.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.34. The stock had a trading volume of 807,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,856. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $175.23 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.04 and its 200 day moving average is $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.