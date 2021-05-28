Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.44 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -160.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

