Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) fell 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.09. 1,232,119 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

