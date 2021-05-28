Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $705.14 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 2.58.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

