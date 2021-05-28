TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in May

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TDK has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

