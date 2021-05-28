Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,328.75

Shares of Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,328.75 ($17.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,183.07 ($15.46). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 55,708 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,273.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,328.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £935.92 million and a P/E ratio of 25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51.

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

