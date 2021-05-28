Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.47. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 619.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

