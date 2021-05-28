Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $36.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

