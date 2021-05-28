Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $36.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.
In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
