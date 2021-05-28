TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Set at $40.00 by National Bankshares

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) received a $40.00 price target from equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of TIXT stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,872. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $560,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

