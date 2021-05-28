Terracoin Price Reaches $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $698,000.75 and approximately $123.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,227.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $659.89 or 0.01873214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00459626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001502 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004582 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

