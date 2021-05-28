Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $440,400.00 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 62,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.