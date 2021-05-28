Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells $440,400.00 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
