Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Capstead Mortgage worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521,624 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 132,462 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 107,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

