Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interface were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Interface by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Interface by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

