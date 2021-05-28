Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,563 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AdvanSix worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 10,477.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $902.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

