Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 797 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Genesco worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE:GCO opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $846.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.