TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$129.00 at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian lifted their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.38.

TSE TFII opened at C$114.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.95. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$41.10 and a 1-year high of C$115.55.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$477,158,896.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,560 shares of company stock worth $11,491,536.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

