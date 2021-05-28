Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Short Interest Update

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,063,400 shares, a growth of 934.0% from the April 29th total of 1,456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TAWNF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,363,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090,222. Thai Airways International Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

