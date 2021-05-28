Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) Shares Down 0.1%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. 695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

