The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.37

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$80.37 and last traded at C$80.34, with a volume of 1666486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.57.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.67. The stock has a market cap of C$98.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7199998 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

