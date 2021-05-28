The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,064.03 and last traded at $1,069.23. Approximately 6,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 125,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,105.94.

Specifically, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.25.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.