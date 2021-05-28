The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.
The Children’s Place stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter.
About The Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
