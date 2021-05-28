The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded The Children’s Place from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

