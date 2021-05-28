The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

PLCE opened at $97.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

