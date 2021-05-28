The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

The Community Financial has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Community Financial alerts:

TCFC stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.