The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $395.07 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

