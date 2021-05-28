The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 5,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,354. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

