The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00204744 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001229 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.