The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53, RTT News reports. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Gap has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

