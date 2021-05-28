The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.16.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

