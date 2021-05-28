The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGTI. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

AGTI stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

