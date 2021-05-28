The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYYMF opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The Gym Group has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

