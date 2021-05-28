The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $6.39 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

