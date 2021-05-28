The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the April 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

