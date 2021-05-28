The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after acquiring an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 316,243 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

