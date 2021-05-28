The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $80.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.02. 296,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.