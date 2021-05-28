The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 4,552,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The Macerich has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

