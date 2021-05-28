The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.78 Million Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 838,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 369,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.22 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

