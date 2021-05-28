The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.88 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.