The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Under Armour by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

