The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 18,760 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $57,591,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 58.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,150,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 790,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.69 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.