The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,351,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TGTX opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

