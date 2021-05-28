The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

