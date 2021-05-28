The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.81 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $145.85 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

