The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 309.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,415 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.